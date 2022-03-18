Maimane slams Zuma: He is not my moral compass

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane has thrown shade at former president Jacob Zuma, saying he does not look to him as a moral compass.

Maimane was weighing in on Mbali Ntuli’s resignation from the DA this week, when one user said Zuma had told him he was being used in the DA but he didn’t listen.

“The man who used taxpayers’ money to build a mansion for himself is not my moral compass,” Maimane clapped back.