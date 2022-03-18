×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

WATCH | How Ramaphosa's 'Fear F*k*l' moment unfolded

Anthony Molyneaux Multimedia journalist
18 March 2022 - 06:00

During a bizarre moment in a question-and-answer session in parliament on Thursday afternoon, President Cyril Ramaphosa said he fears 'f*k*l' during an answer to a question from EFF leader Julius Malema.

Malema had asked if Ramaphosa was scared of police minister Bheki Cele.

“What is it that you are so scared of honourable Bheki Cele so much that you are prepared for us to die like flies because you want to satisfy political expediency?” asked Malema.

Ramaphosa shocked MPs and South Africans alike when he answered, “Honourable Malema, I hear what you are saying but I fear f*k*l.”

About 15 minutes later the UDM's deputy president, Nqabayomzi Kwankwa, rose on a point of order and said, “I had to find out from first-language Afrikaans speakers here whether the word f*k*l is parliamentary. They confirmed it is indeed not parliamentary,” he said.

“It will be a sad day if the word 'f*k*l' enters the lexicon of parliament because the president used it here. MPs would use it in the future and the speaker will not be able to call them to order.”

Ramaphosa stepped in and withdrew the word. “I shouldn't have said that”, said a laughing Ramaphosa. “Cancel it and maybe just say I said 'niks' — 'niks' is an Afrikaans term as well so I withdraw [f*k*l].” 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

WATCH | ‘I fear f*k*l’: Ramaphosa on surging food prices, UN reform and Russia

President Cyril Ramaphosa surprised MPs during a question-and-answer session on Thursday afternoon.
Politics
19 hours ago

LISTEN | Ramaphosa says SA stands for ‘dialogue, mediation and negotiations' in Ukraine war

While answering various questions in the National Assembly on Thursday afternoon, President Cyril Ramaphosa made clear SA’s stance on the Russian ...
Politics
17 hours ago

'UN Security Council must be overhauled': Ramaphosa slams 'powerful' member states

President Cyril Ramaphosa has slammed the UN Security Council, saying the conflict in Ukraine has demonstrated “there is a tendency for the most ...
Politics
20 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. NOBs are out: it’s Zwelinzima Vavi vs Irvin Jim ahead of watershed Saftu NEC ... Politics
  2. Fresh bid to stop Prince Misuzulu's installation as Zulu king Politics
  3. Combative Zwelinzima Vavi says he is going nowhere: 'I’m being purged for Bolt ... Politics
  4. ‘No amount of condemnation can end the war’: Mabuza on Ukraine crisis Politics
  5. Neglected North West town spruced up 'just to impress Cyril' Politics

Latest Videos

‘I fear f*kol’: Ramaphosa on surging food prices, UN reform and Russia
Statue vandalised outside parliament in Cape Town, three people arrested