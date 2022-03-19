'This is an abuse of power — UDM joins court action opposing extension of state of disaster
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa is the latest politician to slam the national state of disaster, saying his party will join a court battle over its extension.
This week, minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma gazetted the extension of the state of disaster to April 15. By the end of the month, SA will have been under the emergency measures for two years.
Holomisa on Wednesday said his party would join others in opposing the state of disaster as friends of the court, or an amicus curiae.
“The UDM will be joining others as friends of the court as we challenge the constitutionality of the extension of the Covid-19 state of disaster. The sport, tourism and hospitality industries must be relieved,” he said.
Earlier this week, AfriForum and citizen group Dear SA said they would go ahead with court action against the government over the state of disaster.
AfriForum started legal action in February to have it nullified.
“This again proves AfriForum’s point that the government has no plans of ever giving up the powers they have grabbed under the guise of an emergency over the last two years.
“There is no reason to continue the state of disaster unless you’re a power-hungry politician or the countless corrupt individuals who are profiting from emergency procurement irregularities,” said AfriForum’s campaign manager Jacques Broodryk.
Holomisa said he believed the government was abusing its power and that the only “language” it understands is toyi-toying (protest).
“South Africans must consider getting into the streets and stop this abuse of power by these looters of our taxes.”
Speaking on 702, he said there is currently no disaster and therefore no justification for the government not to lift it.
“There was sufficient consensus among the 10 political parties that were there [in Cape Town] that this state of disaster is nothing else but an abuse of power by the powers that be, because the scientific results indicate that there is no disaster,” said Holomisa.
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said his party will explore all possible avenues to challenge the latest extension.
“This may include legal action and exploring collaboration with like-minded political parties to ensure the freedoms of South Africans are restored.
“There is no doubt that South Africans, like people all over the world, had to endure some limitations at the height of the pandemic to safeguard lives but we are past this point,” said Mashaba.
DA leader John Steenhuisen said the extension was a disaster.
“It’s an absolute disaster. Frankly, the only state of disaster that exits in SA is the cabinet that is presiding over some of these terrible decisions. It’s going to be another month of tying people up with red tape and silly regulations we don’t need.”
Steenhuisen said it made no sense for the country to keep the state of disaster given that Covid-19 infections had gone down significantly.
“What we are seeing here is a government that’s tasted power and doesn’t want to let go.”
