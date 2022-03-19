'This is an abuse of power — UDM joins court action opposing extension of state of disaster

Earlier this week, AfriForum and citizen group Dear SA said they would go ahead with court action against the government over the state of disaster.

AfriForum started legal action in February to have it nullified.

“This again proves AfriForum’s point that the government has no plans of ever giving up the powers they have grabbed under the guise of an emergency over the last two years.

“There is no reason to continue the state of disaster unless you’re a power-hungry politician or the countless corrupt individuals who are profiting from emergency procurement irregularities,” said AfriForum’s campaign manager Jacques Broodryk.

Holomisa said he believed the government was abusing its power and that the only “language” it understands is toyi-toying (protest).

“South Africans must consider getting into the streets and stop this abuse of power by these looters of our taxes.”

Speaking on 702, he said there is currently no disaster and therefore no justification for the government not to lift it.

“There was sufficient consensus among the 10 political parties that were there [in Cape Town] that this state of disaster is nothing else but an abuse of power by the powers that be, because the scientific results indicate that there is no disaster,” said Holomisa.