Q&A with Numsa boss Irvin Jim on fallout with Saftu boss Zwelinzima Vavi

Question: Is it true that the genesis of the fallout between yourself and Mr Vavi is your differing opinions on the Socialist Revolutionary Workers' Party (SRWP)?

Jim: The SRWP is a product of Numsa and was catalysed by Numsa, just like Saftu. SRWP can speak for itself. The SRWP, like Saftu, has deep roots in Numsa and its revolutionary resolutions of its 2013 special national congress. That congress passed resolutions which have materialised into the SRWP and Saftu. As general secretary of Numsa, and leader in the SRWP, I have a revolutionary duty to protect and defend both Saftu and the SRWP. Both Vavi and I as individuals are free to hold different political opinions and to support and belong to any party of our choice.

Question: The allegation is that you have been pressuring Mr Vavi to get the SRWP to be the baby of Saftu and that he has been resisting this pressure. What is your version?

Jim: This is rubbish. We were expelled from Cosatu as Numsa because, among other things, we had resolved that Cosatu must be free from political party interference and move out of the ANC-led alliance. The SRWP has no programme to make itself a baby of any union, including Numsa, actually. The SRWP is not Numsa, and Numsa is not the SRWP, even as the history of the SRWP is in Numsa!

Question: Did you personally have anything to do with the letter of intention to suspend Mr Vavi sent to him this week by Saftu president Mac Chavalala?

Jim: No, the letter of intention to suspend was an independent decision of the Saftu NOBs. I have nothing to do with this and was not informed of the decision in advance.

Question: The Saftu affiliates that are backing Mr Vavi claim that you influenced the move by Mr Chavalala to diminish Mr Vavi’s chances of re-election in the upcoming Saftu national congress in May. What is your comment on this?

Jim: In Numsa we have serious internal democratic preparations towards congresses, which include discussing leadership positions openly. Vavi and all others who may be put forward as candidates by affiliates will be subject to proper formal internal democratic discussions and debates, including what Numsa’s views are about each one and the collective. This process has not even started yet. If the idea is to lock Numsa support behind Vavi by these unions you are talking to, they are doing a bad job marketing Vavi, and acting to divide Saftu.