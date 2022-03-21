IN PICTURES | Malema uses human rights day to promote Russia and denounce ANC
'Whether illegal or not, if they are black I will defend them' - EFF leader rejects Afrophobia-styled attacks
The EFF were in Sharpeville on Human Rights Day on Monday to commemorate the Sharpeville Massacre on March 21 1960.
But, for the EFF, it was a day to denounce the notion of a human rights day as they say SA human rights are violated every day.
The red berets used the stage to air their differences with the governing ANC. They dedicated this year as the "year of the branch" where they aim to have 1-million EFF members in "good standing" or members who have signed up for R10 with their EFF branch by the end of December.
As the crowd stood in the rain waiting for EFF leader Julius Malema's arrival they sang and danced and were told the station where could sign up had a gazebo they could stand under while they signed up.
The rally took place at Dlomo Dam in Vereeniging where flowers, candles and a sea of red clothing replaced the blood spilt 62 years ago when 69 people were shot dead by police during a peaceful protest against having to carry a dompas.
Malema arrived at 12.30pm and made his speech after 1.40pm. For more than an hour he used the platform to state the party's stance on the failings of the ANC, xenophobia and the war in Ukraine.
"What are human rights without water, roads and jobs and without free education ... without land," he said.
Malema on the Sharpeville Massacre
"We are here at the historic site of liberation to remember those who died for us ... at the Dlomo Dam, a place where our people were killed in numbers by the regime because they were asking for their dignity.
"All they were saying was because we are not animals we don't want tags on our necks. We are going to march peacefully. But police refused to listen."
Malema on Human Rights Day
"We reject the name Human Rights Day — call it its rightful name: Sharpeville Day."
Calling it Human Rights Day "distorts history and when our children ask why we call the day that we should remind them of the regime that killed 69 people who were fighting for their dignity".
"They must be reminded permanently that they [the apartheid government] killed our people.
"What are human rights when ... electricity is like a visitor. The people of Emfuleni [the municipality which includes Sharpeville]want reliable electricity."
There were no human rights in the municipality when there were no jobs.
.
" Today we are in Sharpeville because we want to defy [the government] like those [during the Sharpeville massacre].
"Comrades and fellow fighters, we must never forget where we come from ... we are made to believe there are human rights in SA.
"If there are human rights then why are we taken to court and told not to sing Dubul'ibhunu [roughly translated as shoot the Boer or kill the Boer], a song of the revolution — when [we have the] rights to sing songs of choice and songs that liberate us."
Malema was referring to the Johannesburg High Court trial where AfriForum seeks to have the court declare the EFF version of the struggle song, "kiss the Boer", as hate speech.
Malema on Russia and Ukraine
Malema said SA should side with Russia as it invaded Ukraine, because Russia imposed sanctions on SA during apartheid.
"Russia imposed sanctions in apartheid SA ... when people were shot here America never imposed sanctions."
America "worked with and supported apartheid" and it was wrong to choose the side of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) and America.
America had violated the rights of many in the Middle East, "but today because the white man is killed [in] Ukraine we must denounce Russia".
"The AK47 used to liberate us was given by Russia to kill the Boer who were killing us — they gave us money to fight apartheid.
"Russia never isolated us. Today we are here say to Nato and to America — we are not with you, we are with Russia. We want to say to Russia thanks for being there when it was not fashionable to back us ... Never be confused, there are Nazis in Ukraine," he said, using the excuse Russian president Vladimir Putin used as a reason to invade Ukraine — to liberate "Russians living under Ukraine rule".
Malema on xenophobia
"Whether illegal or not, if they are black, I will defend them."
It was wrong to blame people from Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Lesotho for the ANC's "problems".
"They are targeting the easy targets in their own brothers and sisters — why doesn't Operation Dudula not target land? Why not go to farms and attend to farmers targeting the lives of farm workers?"
The operation was targeting people selling goods on the streets instead of fighting for economic power.
"Be like us in EFF and confront the white man directly and do not be scared ... Protect your own African brothers and sister, black people are one."
Malema on the judiciary
Malema claimed there are judges in Gauteng who are "captured".
"We are in danger.. Judges are voting in favour ... of Cyril Ramaphosa."
"I say this openly and fools will say I'm attacking the judiciary ... I want an independent judiciary ... There are no holy cow judges."
Malema on crime
"We've seen a violation of human rights — we need to reclaim streets."
There is a cash-in-transit heist every day and these sometimes include members of the police and the army.
Malema on the 1-million campaign
"We need to build branches of the EFF, we want a minimum of 1-million members by the end of December."
A recent audit on memberships found the party had 450,000 members "in good standing", meaning members who had signed up and paid their R10 membership fee.
The party needed "functioning branches" if it was to defeat the ANC. The party would be in power "in their lifetime".
On the EFF
Malema called for discipline within the EFF, saying the party needed to show itself in a dignified manner at the next provincial meeting.
"We want discipline at the [upcoming] Gauteng meeting. We need to equip ourselves politically. It's not all about you, it's about the poor of Emfuleni and the poor in Sedibeng. It belongs to the poorest of the poor, the dejected unemployed security guard and domestic workers ... It's not about me and you.
"When the time comes to relinquish our responsibility we will do [so] in a dignified manner and not leave the EFF weak and divided."
He promised the municipality free basic and tertiary education should they come into power.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.