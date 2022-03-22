×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Concerts, sporting events in stadiums now boosted to 50% of capacity but no after tears

22 March 2022 - 21:15
Stadiums are to soon open again to 50% of capacity ... but only for the vaccinated.
Stadiums are to soon open again to 50% of capacity ... but only for the vaccinated.
Image: Alon Skuy

South Africans who have vaccinated or recently tested negative for Covid-19 will now be able to attend sporting events in stadiums, music concerts and other social events. 

This was announced by president Cyril Ramaphosa while addressing the nation on Tuesday evening.

He announced that restrictions on gatherings were being significantly changed as government prepares to lift the state disaster. 

“The approach going forward is that both indoor and outdoor venues can now take up to 50% of their capacity provided that the criteria for entrance are proof of vaccination or a Covid-19 test not older than 72 hours.

“But where there is no provision for proof of vaccination or a Covid test, then the current upper limit will remain — of 1,000 people indoors and 2,000 people outdoors,” he said.  

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that masks were no longer necessary in an outdoors setting during an address to the nation on March 22 2022. #Ramaphosa #Masks #Covid Subscribe to TimesLIVE Video here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive Comment Moderation Policy: https://www.timeslive.co.za/comments/

In previous regulations, the emphasis was on placing an upper limit on the number of people who could attend a gathering.  

The changes will also see the maximum number of people permitted at a funeral increase from 100 to 200, Ramaphosa said.

However, night vigils, after-funeral gatherings and “after-tears” gatherings were still prohibited.    

In attending the gatherings, it was still mandatory to wear a cloth mask or similar covering over the nose and mouth when in public indoor spaces. However, a mask is not required when outdoors, he said.

“If we are vaccinated or have recently tested negative, we will be able to return to watching sports in stadiums and attending music concerts, theatre performances, conferences and other events.

In terms of social distancing, Ramaphosa said a space of 1-metre must still be maintained between people, except for in schools. 

READ MORE:

Sport will go bankrupt this year if stadiums stay closed, SA Rugby tells parliament

SA Rugby has lost R25m in revenue since the restrictions were put in place due to the Covid pandemic
Sport
5 days ago

DA to file urgent court bid against 'irrational' extension of the state of disaster

The DA has instructed its lawyers to bring an urgent court application to challenge an “irrational and unreasonable” extension of the state of ...
Politics
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Weapons allegedly smuggled into Lesotho on Zuma's presidential jet after coup ... Politics
  2. Besieged public protector lashes out at Ramaphosa in speech Politics
  3. Mkhize unfazed by Digital Vibes accusation as he eyes Ramaphosa's job Politics
  4. Zweli Mkhize takes on SIU to save his political career Politics
  5. Neglected North West town spruced up 'just to impress Cyril' Politics

Latest Videos

No masks required outdoors: Ramaphosa reveals latest level 1 covid rules
Chester Missing and Conrad Koch reflect on Cele, Zuma, vaccines and “lots of ...