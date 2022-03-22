President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation on Covid-19 regulations

President Cyril Ramaphosa was on Tuesday scheduled to address the nation to outline how the country will manage the Covid-19 pandemic once the national state of disaster is lifted.

The presidency announced Ramaphosa would speak at 8pm.

“Good things are coming tonight,” said a source who sits on the national coronavirus command council.

A member of the president's co-ordinating council said Ramaphosa was expected to announce that mask-wearing would be required only indoors. On events, Ramaphosa was expected to announce a 50% venue capacity cap.