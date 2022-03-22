'You’re not above the law’ — Holomisa slams Mashatile over public protector's Ramaphosa probe
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has slammed ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile after his remarks about public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s investigation into President Cyril Ramaphosa’s leaked audio.
According to City Press, Mashatile told Mkhwebane she does not have jurisdiction to investigate Ramaphosa.
The investigation was launched after ANC MP Mervyn Dirks requested that the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) summon Ramaphosa to account for remarks he allegedly made in a leaked audio recording about the misuse of state funds to fund internal party leadership campaigns in 2017.
Coming to Mkhwebane’s defence, Holomisa said the ANC was not above the law.
“With due respect Paul, the public protector has powers to investigate the misuse of public funds. The ANC has corruptly used government funds and deserves to account for its action.
“You are not above the law. I wish the public protector could challenge you in court. The desperation of the speaker must be rejected,” said Holomisa.
The African Transformation Movement’s (ATM) Mzwanele Manyi echoed Holomisa’s statement, saying Mkhwebane has full jurisdiction.
“Someone needs to advise Paul Mashatile that the funds that were abused are state funds, not ANC funds, therefore the public protector has full jurisdiction. That they were abused for the ANC does not remove the jurisdiction of the public protector. It is also a serious section 34(1) Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act issue,” said Manyi.
Last month Ramaphosa told Scopa he had no knowledge of the direct use of state funds for the ANC’s internal campaigns.
He suggested Scopa should question the State Security Agency instead.
“The statements I made in the NEC meeting were based on allegations already in the public domain and rumours circulating within the organisation and the broader party.
“Some of the information regarding this matter had already been in the public domain prior to the meeting at which the statement was made, of which committee members are no doubt equally aware,” Ramaphosa said.
“Once consequential investigations — as well as those already under way — are finalised I will, to the extent of my powers and discretion, continue to support these investigations.”
Holomisa has previously said Ramaphosa must explain to SA which departments, municipalities or state-owned enterprises (SOEs) misused public funds.
“The president must address the nation and tell us which other departments, municipalities and SOEs in his organisation and fellow colleagues siphoned public funds,” he said.
Holomisa told eNCA the leaked audio confirmed suspicions that state resources were used to benefit the ruling party.
“What President Cyril Ramaphosa needs to do is come forward and confirm what he knows about that clip,” Holomisa said.
“The public wants to know when did he know about the ANC misusing state resources? We want to know what he meant when he said he would rather fall on his sword than report the perpetrators.”
