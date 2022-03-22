'You’re not above the law’ — Holomisa slams Mashatile over public protector's Ramaphosa probe

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has slammed ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile after his remarks about public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s investigation into President Cyril Ramaphosa’s leaked audio.

According to City Press, Mashatile told Mkhwebane she does not have jurisdiction to investigate Ramaphosa.

The investigation was launched after ANC MP Mervyn Dirks requested that the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) summon Ramaphosa to account for remarks he allegedly made in a leaked audio recording about the misuse of state funds to fund internal party leadership campaigns in 2017.

Coming to Mkhwebane’s defence, Holomisa said the ANC was not above the law.

“With due respect Paul, the public protector has powers to investigate the misuse of public funds. The ANC has corruptly used government funds and deserves to account for its action.

“You are not above the law. I wish the public protector could challenge you in court. The desperation of the speaker must be rejected,” said Holomisa.