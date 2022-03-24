EFF vs Operation Dudula: What you need to know about the EFF opening a case against Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini

The EFF has given the SA Police Service (SAPS) seven days to arrest Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini.

The party opened a case against Dlamini after allegations that members of the organisation attacked 59-year-old Soweto resident Victor Ramerafe to provoke the EFF.

On Wednesday, EFF members accompanied Ramerafe to open a case after members of Operation Dudula raided his home in Dobsonville and accused him of allegedly selling drugs.

The party’s spokesperson Sinawo Thambo said the allegations were baseless.

He said the attack had nothing to do with drugs or illegal immigrants, but was black-on-black violence.