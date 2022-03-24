'Julius should start acting his age': Activist blasts Malema for his stance on Operation Dudula
Former EFF student organisation member Bonginkosi Khanyile has likened red berets leader Julius Malema to apartheid-era Bantustan leader Kaiser Matanzima.
Khanyile said Malema's sidelining of Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla "Lux" Dlamini was similar to when Matanzima signed apartheid-era legislation which to some extent made tribal leaders proxies of the government. Leaders who refused to sign were removed from their positions, he said.
The EFF accompanied Soweto resident Victor Ramerafe to open an assault and theft case against Dlamini at the Dobsonville police station on Wednesday.
Ramerafe's home was allegedly ransacked by Operation Dudula members on Sunday while they were “searching for drugs” after a tip-off from the community.
Khanyile took to social media to condemn Malema for not showing leadership, as a senior to Dlamini, and instead taking a path that could lead to black-on-black violence.
“Instead of attacking Nhlanhla Lux and shouting at him at every opportunity he gets at his rallies, he is supposed to call the young man over [for] a political discussion and educate him where he thinks he might be misled.
“Julius should start acting his age. His childishness will lead to a similar situation as that of the IFP/ANC violence of the early 1990s.”
Khanyile had reached out to Dlamini for a meeting to discuss Operation Dudula and share his disagreements where necessary.
Khanyile announced in February that he was looking for a new political home after being expelled from the EFF. He was accused of instigating unrest during the July 2021 riots.
TimesLIVE
