Leadership or chasing clout? SA weighs in on EFF vs Operation Dudula tensions

Supporters of the EFF and Operation Dudula engaged in a heated exchange on social media as they shared their views on the ongoing tensions between the two movements.

At the centre of the dispute is Soweto resident Victor Ramerafe.

The red berets accused members of Operation Dudula of ransacking Ramerafe’s home at the weekend and falsely accusing him of dealing in drugs.

The EFF accompanied him to Dobsonville police station where he opened a criminal case against Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini.

Party spokesperson Sinawo Thambo labelled Dlamini a “toy soldier” and accused him of attacking vulnerable and helpless people.

A seemingly unfazed Dlamini responded by saying the EFF was defending an alleged drug dealer on the basis of party membership.

“It's sad to see Julius Malema quickly becoming the ‘madala’ he once passionately fought against,” he said.