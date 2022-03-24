×

Politics

LIFT| Leadership or chasing clout? SA weighs in on EFF vs Operation Dudula tensions

24 March 2022 - 07:14
EFF supporters gathered outside the Dobsonville police station in Soweto to support Victor Ramerafe who opened a case of assault, intimidation and house breaking against Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla Lux. Operation Dudula members sang on the other side of the divide manned by police to separate the two groups. Ramerafe was accused of selling drugs by Operation Dudula.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Supporters of the EFF and Operation Dudula engaged in a heated exchange on social media as they shared their views on the ongoing tensions between the two movements.

Operation Dudula and the EFF are at loggerheads over Soweto resident Victor Ramerafe.

The red berets accused members of the movement of ransacking Ramerafe’s home at the weekend and falsely accusing him of dealing in drugs. 

The EFF accompanied him to Dobsonville police station where he opened a criminal case against Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini.

Party spokesperson Sinawo Thambo labelled Dlamini a “toy soldier” and accused him of attacking vulnerable and helpless people. 

A seemingly unfazed Dlamini responded by saying the EFF was defending an alleged drug dealer on the basis of party membership.

“It's sad to see Julius Malema quickly becoming the ‘madala’ he once passionately fought against,” he said. 

Tensions between the two groups sparked a debate on social media.

Here are some of the responses: 

