LIFT| Leadership or chasing clout? SA weighs in on EFF vs Operation Dudula tensions

Supporters of the EFF and Operation Dudula engaged in a heated exchange on social media as they shared their views on the ongoing tensions between the two movements.
Operation Dudula and the EFF are at loggerheads over Soweto resident Victor Ramerafe.
The red berets accused members of the movement of ransacking Ramerafe’s home at the weekend and falsely accusing him of dealing in drugs.
The EFF accompanied him to Dobsonville police station where he opened a criminal case against Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini.
Party spokesperson Sinawo Thambo labelled Dlamini a “toy soldier” and accused him of attacking vulnerable and helpless people.
A seemingly unfazed Dlamini responded by saying the EFF was defending an alleged drug dealer on the basis of party membership.
“It's sad to see Julius Malema quickly becoming the ‘madala’ he once passionately fought against,” he said.
Tensions between the two groups sparked a debate on social media.
The way #dobsonville police station is so packed with the youth on a Wednesday afternoon is a clear indication of how bad things are in terms of unemployment. #OperationDudula #EFF #PutSouthAficansFirst— Moses (@Moses_Buju_M) March 23, 2022
This patriotic leader Nhlanhla lux he knows the way,goes the way, and shows the way. He is not confused or being a flip flopper.— 🕯 PRAY FOR 🇿🇦 🕯 (@Tsona31433828) March 23, 2022
The EFF fought for black people in Senegal, fought for black people in Phoenix, they confronted racism head on against those who were ready to kill, now Nhlanhla Lux thinks he can stop the EFF from opening case, this little boy has got jokes #OperationFiela #OperationDudula pic.twitter.com/DUH5SNAjPe— Major Warden (@major_warden1) March 23, 2022
Nhlanhla Lux is giving EFF sleepless nights because he's continuing with what EFF had abandoned and they are not going let him gain popularity in their watch🤚🏿🤚🏿🤚🏿😂😂😂#OperationDudula #dobsonville #FamilyMeeting pic.twitter.com/rIONr95m5h— Alex Hitchens (@esibeko9) March 23, 2022
No no no no Operation dudula has just overtaken EFF just like that— sizwe Ndou 💧 (@keep1249) March 23, 2022
It's that time of the year again - "I'm leaving the EFF" "I terminated my membership"— Cameron Kendall (@CameronKendall) March 23, 2022
I passed Bara taxi rank 1hour ago and it was super clean and has the dignity it deserves. Indeed the is something correct @nhlanhla_lux_ and operation Dudula doing!!!— Mokone_Engineer (@Mokone06602402) March 23, 2022
