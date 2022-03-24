Ramaphosa executive is a 'poverty cabinet': Steenhuisen

DA leader John Steenhuisen has labelled President Cyril Ramaphosa's executive the “poverty cabinet” and wants them fired.

Steenhuisen last month tabled a motion of no confidence in the cabinet, but not Ramaphosa, a first in democratic SA.

At a press conference on Thursday, Steenhuisen and party spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube presented a “scorecard” for ministers in the cabinet.

The lowest-scoring ministers are human settlements minister Mmamoloko Kubayi and water and sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu, who are both given 8%.

The DA scored transport minister Fikile Mbalula at 16% while it gave communications and digital technologies minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni 19% — the same score it gave minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele.

It gave 21% to minister for women, youth and people with disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane.