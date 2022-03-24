×

Politics

RATE IT: Five reasons John Steenhuisen doesn’t think eased Covid-19 rules are enough

Steenhuisen said they are harmful and undemocratically imposed on the masses by the National Coronavirus Command Council.

24 March 2022 - 09:25
DA leader John Steenhuisen has outlined reasons why he thinks the eased regulations aren't good enough.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

DA leader John Steenhuisen has outlined reasons why he believes the eased regulations recently announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa aren’t good enough. 

Steenhuisen was reacting to the president’s national address on Tuesday, saying the persisting rules, coupled with eased regulations, will continue to harm jobs and perpetuate poverty. 

He said they are harmful and undemocratically imposed on the masses by the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC). 

The DA will take whatever action is necessary to ensure that every last restriction in terms of the state of disaster is overturned and to fight any attempt to make these permanent via regulations in the National Health Act or elsewhere.”

Ramaphosa said the decision to ease these regulations was taken after consultations with experts and government stakeholders. 

RATE IT | Eased lockdown restrictions announced, but will they be effective?

The president commended government's response, saying it had helped contain the pandemic and equip the nation's health system.
News
1 day ago

Here are five reasons Steenhuisen believes the eased regulations aren’t good enough:

DO MORE TO SAVE JOBS

Steenhuisen said partially easing the regulations is not enough to save jobs and tackle poverty. 

“The changes to the state of disaster rules announced by the president do not go far enough and continue to hold the country back from a full recovery. Despite some welcome changes, the persisting rules will harm jobs and increase poverty while providing no benefit at all.”

MASK-WEARING IN SCHOOLS 

He said wearing masks in schools will only serve to prevent effective learning and teaching while stunting language and emotional development. 

SOCIAL DISTANCING 

“Social distancing and other workplace rules will continue to harm the productivity of government and other services,” said Steenhuisen. 

Ramaphosa announced that social distancing was reduced from 1.5m to 1m. 

SOCIAL GATHERINGS

Steenhuisen said venues must be allowed to operate at full capacity without the requirement for a negative PCR test. 

The concession for venues with vaccinated or PCR negative people to go to half capacity is not enough. Full capacity without any PCR or vaccine requirement should be allowed.”

SCRAP THE LESSER-KNOWN RESTRICTIONS

Steenhuisen claimed that some ministers have been empowered to impose regulations that are not widely known by the public, such as limiting visits to prisons. He said this is cruelty that continues unabated. 

