RATE IT: Five reasons John Steenhuisen doesn’t think eased Covid-19 rules are enough

DA leader John Steenhuisen has outlined reasons why he believes the eased regulations recently announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa aren’t good enough.

Steenhuisen was reacting to the president’s national address on Tuesday, saying the persisting rules, coupled with eased regulations, will continue to harm jobs and perpetuate poverty.

He said they are harmful and undemocratically imposed on the masses by the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC).

“The DA will take whatever action is necessary to ensure that every last restriction in terms of the state of disaster is overturned and to fight any attempt to make these permanent via regulations in the National Health Act or elsewhere.”

Ramaphosa said the decision to ease these regulations was taken after consultations with experts and government stakeholders.