Politics

ANCWL in Mpumalanga nominates murder-accused former MEC for top ANC position

25 March 2022 - 14:32 By TimesLIVE
Former Mpumalanga agriculture MEC Mandla Msibi with supporters after a previous court appearance. File photo.
Image: Mandla Khoza

Former Mpumalanga agriculture MEC Mandla Msibi has been nominated for ANC provincial treasurer by the ANC Women's League task team in the province.

This is despite Msibi being an accused in a murder and attempted murder case.

The task team met on Thursday, where it concluded its preferred provincial top five nominations.

The ANC is expected to convene its provincial conference next weekend.

The task team said Mandla Ndlovu was its preferred provincial chairperson.

This while premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane was snubbed, with the task team seeing her only fit for being an additional member of the provincial executive committee.

“The ANCWL has committed itself to redouble its efforts to ensure that women, who are defined by the ANC’s strategy and tactics as the bedrock of the construction of the renewal of the ANC, emerge within provincial structures of the ANC,” it said.

“Such a bold and decisive step is intended to ensure that open and hidden forms of exclusion of women from positions of authority and power are eliminated.

“We are confident that the provincial conference will usher in unity characterised by definitive action required to build the type of society envisioned by the Women’s Charter in 1954.”

The task team also wants another woman, Lindiwe Ntshalintshali, demoted to the position of provincial deputy secretary despite her experience having acted as provincial secretary for more than two years.

Muzi Chirwa is the preferred candidate for the position, the task team said.

