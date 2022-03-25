Corruption in municipalities is overwhelming, says Shamila Batohi

National director of public prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi on Friday described the corruption in many of SA's municipalities as overwhelming.

She was responding to queries by MPs in parliament’s portfolio committee on co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) who, among other things, criticised the NPA for its slow pace in getting matters to court and accused the authority of being selective in its handling of cases.

“We are agreeing that there is so much to do and it's overwhelming, the amount of corruption, particularly in the municipal spaces. A lot more needs to be done,” Batohi said.

In its report of more than 100 pages, the prosecuting authority, working alongside the Hawks and Special Investigating Unit (SIU), said it had made significant progress in getting matters onto the court roll.

Batohi said before 2019 when she took up office, there was little or no willingness to pursue high-profile prosecutions.