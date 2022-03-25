×

Politics

Sunday Times Politics Weekly

PODCAST | SA’s obligation to foreign allies - 'Let’s solve our own problems'

25 March 2022 - 13:19 By Mike Siluma
The high court in Pretoria has interdicted the government from donating R50m to Cuba. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell

This week on the Sunday Times Politics Weekly, we are looking at the controversy surrounding our country’s R50m donation to the republic of Cuba, which has been interdicted by the courts.

The panel discusses what our legal and ethical obligations are to allied foreign countries. Can SA afford to help others when its own house is not in order? If we do not maintain foreign relationships will our allies still support us when we need aid? 

Our host Mike Siluma is joined by Prof William Gumede, associate professor at the School of Governance at Wits, AfriForum campaign manager Reiner Duvenhage and Sunday Times journalist Chrizelda Kekana.

