Sunday Times Politics Weekly
PODCAST | SA’s obligation to foreign allies - 'Let’s solve our own problems'
This week on the Sunday Times Politics Weekly, we are looking at the controversy surrounding our country’s R50m donation to the republic of Cuba, which has been interdicted by the courts.
Join the debate:
The panel discusses what our legal and ethical obligations are to allied foreign countries. Can SA afford to help others when its own house is not in order? If we do not maintain foreign relationships will our allies still support us when we need aid?
Our host Mike Siluma is joined by Prof William Gumede, associate professor at the School of Governance at Wits, AfriForum campaign manager Reiner Duvenhage and Sunday Times journalist Chrizelda Kekana.
For more episodes, click here.
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.