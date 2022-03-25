×

Politics

WATCH | Vape or zol? EFF MP was puffing on something during virtual sitting of parliament

25 March 2022 - 06:18
EFF MP Nazier Paulsen was seen casually puffing away during a virtual parliamentary sitting.
Image: Screengrab

Controversial EFF MP Nazier Paulsen has again come under fire. This time, the red beret was caught puffing away during a parliamentary sitting.  

The incident happened on Wednesday.

Paulsen was among MPs attending the cabinet’s economics cluster question-and-answer session — where he repeatedly puffed away while on camera.  

On a point of order, DA MP Joe McGluwa took the issue up with deputy speaker of the National Assembly, Lechesa Tsenoli.   

“Honourable deputy speaker I wanted to find out of its parliamentary to smoke zol on a virtual platform? The honourable Nazier is smoking zol on the platform,” McGluwa said. 

Before the speaker could answer,  ANC MP Barbara Creecy interjected, saying Paulsen was smoking to get courage.

“He’s preparing to demonstrate to residents that he needs a little extra courage,” Creecy joked.

Tsenoli dismissed the point of order, saying he hoped it was not true as such behaviour was not expected from MPs.

“I hope it's not true honourable member, I think it would be unfortunate if that were the case,” he said.

Paulsen denied smoking and instead said McGluwa needed to “get his eyes checked”. While he offered no explanation for the smoke that bellowed around him, he claimed he was not carrying a cigarette but a pen.

But in a statement published on his social media account, Paulsen made a U-turn.  

“I wish to apologise for the incident of 23 March 2022 where I virtually attended a sitting of parliament and had inadvertently left my camera on while I was puffing on my vape,” he said.

“I also wish to extend my humblest apology to the members of EFF, parliament, fellow MPs and the South African public. It was done unintentionally and is no way a reflection of my regard towards the grave responsibility entrusted to me by the organisation and voters,” he said.

Paulsen could not be reached for further comment. 

 It is not the first time he has landed himself in trouble during parliamentary proceedings. 

In July last year, parliament's powers and privileges committee, which deals with misconduct of MPs, accepted legal advice and resolved to hold a formal inquiry against Paulsen after he allegedly threatened former DA MP Phumzile van Damme with violence and told her to go back to Swaziland. He also told DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone to go back to Italy.

He also faced a charge for insulting Tsenoli. 

TimesLIVE

