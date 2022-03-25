WATCH | Vape or zol? EFF MP was puffing on something during virtual sitting of parliament

Paulsen was among MPs attending the cabinet’s economics cluster question-and-answer session — where he repeatedly puffed away while on camera.

On a point of order, DA MP Joe McGluwa took the issue up with deputy speaker of the National Assembly, Lechesa Tsenoli.

“Honourable deputy speaker I wanted to find out of its parliamentary to smoke zol on a virtual platform? The honourable Nazier is smoking zol on the platform,” McGluwa said.

Before the speaker could answer, ANC MP Barbara Creecy interjected, saying Paulsen was smoking to get courage.