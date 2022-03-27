×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

More than 15,000 support DA petition calling for sacking of cabinet ministers

27 March 2022 - 14:00
DA leader John Steenhuisen says President Cyril Ramaphosa does not appear to be willing to hold ministers in his cabinet to account. File photo.
DA leader John Steenhuisen says President Cyril Ramaphosa does not appear to be willing to hold ministers in his cabinet to account. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

A petition in support of the motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet has garnered more than 15,000 signatures.

The petition, created by the DA and titled “Cabinet must go”, demands the sacking of ministers the DA claims are inefficient in their portfolios.

Ministers Fikile Mbalula (transport), Bheki Cele (police), Lindiwe Sisulu (transport) and Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams (small business development) are among the members the DA believes should be given the boot.

The party outlined the reasons behind its call. 

The DA said Cele’s response to the unrest and looting in July last year, disarming law-abiding citizens, failure to fully implement a rural safety plan and overall chaos in crime intelligence are among the reasons he should be sacked.

It said Sisulu’s attack on the judiciary earlier this year disqualifies her from being a member of Ramaphosa’s cabinet. It also accused her of being missing in action in her previous housing and current tourism portfolio.

Party leader John Steenhuisen said on Thursday this is not a decision the DA has taken lightly.

“We believe given the state of destruction being brought in our economy by the incompetence, indifference and corruption of ministers, we have no other choice and must use the mechanism the constitution has provided us with to be able to do so,” said Steenhuisen.

He said Ramaphosa does not appear to be willing to hold ministers in his cabinet to account, regardless of the harm it has caused through unleashing an epidemic of poverty and unemployment among millions. 

The motion will be heard in parliament on March 30. If it succeeds, the cabinet, except the president, would have to be dissolved and a new one installed. 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

WATCH | DA MP takes aim at Nathi Mthethwa for 'sleeping' in parliament

"Here is a member of [President Cyril] Ramaphosa’s poverty cabinet, Nathi Mthethwa, fast asleep during a session of Parliament," said DA MP Leon ...
Politics
4 days ago

No-confidence motion against Ramaphosa thrown into limbo

An ATM court motion to hold a secret ballot has thrown a spanner into the works
News
2 days ago

FF+ welcomes end to government intervention in North West but says province’s problems are far from over

The Freedom Front Plus (FF+) on Wednesday welcomed the government's decision to withdraw from North West but in the same breath expressed concern at ...
Politics
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mkhize unfazed by Digital Vibes accusation as he eyes Ramaphosa's job Politics
  2. Weapons allegedly smuggled into Lesotho on Zuma's presidential jet after coup ... Politics
  3. 'The ANC is non-existent here'- Inside a shocking internal report on the state ... Politics
  4. Besieged public protector lashes out at Ramaphosa in speech Politics
  5. Budget cuts for SANDF place SA’s ‘sovereignty under threat’ Politics

Latest Videos

Tears flow in court as Ntuthuko Shoba found guilty of murdering Tshegofatso Pule
‘Positive facial recognition’ of alleged parliament fire suspect Zandile Mafe