More than 15,000 support DA petition calling for sacking of cabinet ministers
A petition in support of the motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet has garnered more than 15,000 signatures.
The petition, created by the DA and titled “Cabinet must go”, demands the sacking of ministers the DA claims are inefficient in their portfolios.
Ministers Fikile Mbalula (transport), Bheki Cele (police), Lindiwe Sisulu (transport) and Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams (small business development) are among the members the DA believes should be given the boot.
The party outlined the reasons behind its call.
The DA said Cele’s response to the unrest and looting in July last year, disarming law-abiding citizens, failure to fully implement a rural safety plan and overall chaos in crime intelligence are among the reasons he should be sacked.
It said Sisulu’s attack on the judiciary earlier this year disqualifies her from being a member of Ramaphosa’s cabinet. It also accused her of being missing in action in her previous housing and current tourism portfolio.
Party leader John Steenhuisen said on Thursday this is not a decision the DA has taken lightly.
“We believe given the state of destruction being brought in our economy by the incompetence, indifference and corruption of ministers, we have no other choice and must use the mechanism the constitution has provided us with to be able to do so,” said Steenhuisen.
He said Ramaphosa does not appear to be willing to hold ministers in his cabinet to account, regardless of the harm it has caused through unleashing an epidemic of poverty and unemployment among millions.
The motion will be heard in parliament on March 30. If it succeeds, the cabinet, except the president, would have to be dissolved and a new one installed.
