More than 15,000 support DA petition calling for sacking of cabinet ministers

A petition in support of the motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet has garnered more than 15,000 signatures.

The petition, created by the DA and titled “Cabinet must go”, demands the sacking of ministers the DA claims are inefficient in their portfolios.

Ministers Fikile Mbalula (transport), Bheki Cele (police), Lindiwe Sisulu (transport) and Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams (small business development) are among the members the DA believes should be given the boot.

The party outlined the reasons behind its call.

The DA said Cele’s response to the unrest and looting in July last year, disarming law-abiding citizens, failure to fully implement a rural safety plan and overall chaos in crime intelligence are among the reasons he should be sacked.