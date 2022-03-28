×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

EFF's Marshall Dlamini says FMF activist should be treated as party's enemy for supporting Ntlantla 'Lux'

28 March 2022 - 13:16
#FeesMustFall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile pledged his support for Operation Dudula.
#FeesMustFall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile pledged his support for Operation Dudula.
Image: Khaya Ngwenya

EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini says #FeesMustFall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile's alliance with the EFF's “enemies” means he too is an the enemy of the party.

Khanyile joined supporters of Operation Dudula who protested outside the Johannesburg Central police station on Friday afternoon demanding the release of the group's leader Ntlantla “Lux” Mohlauli.

The charge sheet listed Lux's name as Ntlantla Mohlauli, different to Nhlanhla Dlamini, which is how he is publicly known.

Mohlauli was granted R1,500 bail on Monday after he was arrested last week in connection with the alleged ransacking of a Soweto home belonging to EFF member Victor Ramerafe. The EFF accompanied Ramerafe to open a criminal case at the Dobsonville police station. 

Taking to social media, Dlamini wrote: “Ex EFF members like Bonginkosi Khanyile who have joined the ranks of our enemies should be treated like our enemies.”

Attempts by TimesLIVE to reach Khanyile for comment were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. Any updates will be included once received.

Speaking outside the police station, Khanyile questioned why the Operation Dudula leader was being held.

“There is nothing which Ntlantla Lux has done that many politicians have not done. Which politician have you ever seen who was accused and denied bail? I am here to say whatever community members are doing they must continue to do. I am saying this in confidence and before the police because this is our country.”

Mohlauli faces charges of housebreaking with intent to steal and malicious damage to property.

The state asked the court to order him not to make any contact with Ramerafe and to hand over his passport to the investigating officer.

The case has been postponed to May 27 for further investigation. 

READ MORE

‘I don’t have time for small boys’: Malema denies being behind the arrest of Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini

"I don’t have time for small boys and I don’t want to waste my time on such useless people," Malemad said about Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla ...
News
6 hours ago

'Lux' had me washing my hands of hope for the youth

I used to think youth would be the answer to all of our problems in SA, bringing a new perspective to the stuff we old guys messed up so badly. That ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

POLL | What do you think of Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini’s arrest?

The arrest of Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla "Lux" Dlamini has drawn mixed reactions online, including among politicians.
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'The ANC is non-existent here'- Inside a shocking internal report on the state ... Politics
  2. Mkhize unfazed by Digital Vibes accusation as he eyes Ramaphosa's job Politics
  3. Weapons allegedly smuggled into Lesotho on Zuma's presidential jet after coup ... Politics
  4. Besieged public protector lashes out at Ramaphosa in speech Politics
  5. 'See you in court,' Ramaphosa tells Mkhwebane in suspension row Politics

Latest Videos

Anti-xenophobia and Operation Dudula protesters meet in Johannesburg
Tears flow in court as Ntuthuko Shoba found guilty of murdering Tshegofatso Pule