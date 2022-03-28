Ramaphosa, cabinet to face no confidence motions this week — here's how we got here

ATM’S NO CONFIDENCE MOTION

The ATM tabled its motion of no confidence in Ramaphosa in February last year but it was rejected by then National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise.

The matter then became the subject of litigation after it went to the Supreme Court of Appeal, which set aside Modise’s decision and referred the matter back to the speaker.

Modise rejected the party’s request for a closed ballot on the vote.

The ATM will be before the Western Cape high court on Monday in a bid to have the motion of no confidence against Ramaphosa held via secret ballot.

The party said the speaker erred in her decision-making and wants the court to set the decision aside.