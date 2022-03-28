Ramaphosa pleased as investors rally behind SA’s diverse economy

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is pleased with the confidence shown by investors in the country’s reforms in energy, transport, telecommunications and immigration.

He made the remarks in his Monday weekly newsletter after SA’s fourth Investment Conference which aimed to raise R1.2-trillion in new investment over five years.

A total of R332bn was raised at the conference last week, bringing the total value to R1.14-trillion. With one year to go, SA has reached 95% of the target, Ramaphosa said.

“This was an impressive amount of investment commitments in the midst of a pandemic that has dampened the global investment climate for more than two years. Such is the appetite of global investors for our economy that this year saw pledges from traditional trading partners in the EU, US, China and the UK, but also from Canada, Mauritius, Norway, Turkey and Pakistan.”

The country also received funding pledges from the United Arab Emirates, where a South African delegation led by Ramaphosa is making a case for investors from the Gulf countries and beyond to invest in the country.