Mashaba on Nhlanhla lux — 'The real criminals are sitting in parliament and cabinet'

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has weighed in on the arrest and release of Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini, saying it was sad to see him in jail while “real criminals” lead the country.

Dlamini was granted R1,500 bail on Monday after he was arrested last week in connection with the alleged ransacking of a Soweto home belonging to EFF member Victor Ramerafe.

The charge sheet listed Lux’s name as Ntlantla Mohlauli, as opposed to Nhlanhla Dlamini as he is publicly known.

Speaking to 702, Mashaba said he was “hurt” to see Dlamini in jail while “real criminals are sitting in parliament and cabinet”.

“These are the people who are supposed to be in jail,” he added.

Mashaba also questioned the circumstances surrounding the arrest and bail proceedings, calling it "totally unacceptable”.

Mashaba laughed off suggestions he has been funding Operation Dudula and said he last spoken to Dlamini in 2019.

“I admire what they do, the only concern that I have — and I am on record as saying — is that 'guys, please be careful. Your cause is a just cause, but please avoid the situation where you take the law into your own hands',” he said.

Mashaba has previously said South Africans have a right to be frustrated about illegal immigration, but their anger should be directed towards the ANC.

“Never forget the systematic failure to manage immigration lies squarely at the feet of the ANC. That is where we must direct our anger,” said Mashaba.

He pleaded with citizens to always choose the rule of law over anarchy.

Mashaba has been accused of being xenophobic, a claim he and his party have denied.

He told followers last year that ActionSA’s position on illegal immigration was “misunderstood” and “mischaracterised”.

“As ActionSA, we want people of the world to come to SA, but they must do so legally. And when they are here, they must respect our laws,” he said.

“There are always those who are intent on misunderstanding us and mischaracterising our position on the issue of illegal immigration. They call us xenophobic.”

