Floyd Shivambu slams ‘fading empire’ and US President Joe Biden over calls for Russia’s Putin to step down

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu called on “progressive forces of the world” to reject calls for Russian President Vladimir Putin to step down.

He was responding to US President Joe Biden saying Putin “cannot remain in power”.

Biden recently spoke in the Polish capital Warsaw, where he defended Nato.

“In the lead up to the current crisis, the US and Nato worked for months to engage Russia to avert war. I met Putin and talked to him many times on the phone. Time and again we offered real diplomacy and concrete proposals but Putin and Russia met the proposals with a disinterest in negotiations and ultimatums.

“We will have a brighter future rooted in democracy and principles, hope and light of dignity and decency of possibilities. For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power,” said Biden.