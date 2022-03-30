×

Politics

How the no-confidence vote on the cabinet will be carried out

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
30 March 2022 - 06:00
National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. File photo.
Image: Zwelethemba Kostile / Parliament

National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula on Tuesday acceded to a request by the leader of the official opposition, John Steenhuisen, for ​a roll-call voting procedure during voting on his motion of no confidence in the cabinet, scheduled for Wednesday.   

According to the rules on virtual sittings, members are entitled to cast their votes either electronically, by voice or by having their votes recorded by their respective whips. 

Mapisa-Nqakula confirmed that a manual roll-call voting procedure will be used for the voting on the motion.

This will entail the question being put for a decision of the house, followed by the secretary calling each member, and each member voicing either “yes” or “no” on the question, parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said on Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, Mothapo said Mapisa-Nqakula has since received a belated response from the African Transformation Movement (ATM) declining to withdraw its motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa, instead of postponing it.

“The motion will therefore remain on [Wednesday's] agenda of the house as scheduled by the National Assembly's programme committee,” Mothapo said.

The ATM had sought to postpone the motion pending the outcome of its court challenge to have the motion conducted by way of secret ballot.

The speaker declined the ATM’s request to postpone it.

“Both the motions of no confidence, in the president and in the cabinet excluding the president, will be debated tomorrow at 14h00,” Mothapo said.  

TimesLIVE

