Politics

LISTEN | Cabinet ministers survive motion of no confidence

30 March 2022 - 20:42 By Bulelani Nonyukela
The DA protesting outside Parliament in support of John Steenhuisen's motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
DAprotest (1 of 1)-5 The DA protesting outside Parliament in support of John Steenhuisen’s motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Image: Esa Alexander

The motion of no confidence in cabinet ministers brought by the DA has failed.

Listen:

There were two motions of no confidence debated in parliament on Wednesday evening.

The motion brought by the African Transformation Movement (ATM) was postponed as some MPs were not happy with the open-vote system, however the sitting went forward with the DA's motion.

Members of the National Assembly debated a motion of no confidence in the cabinet on March 30. The motion was sponsored by the DA who were critical of the performance of ministers. The EFF held similar views but said President Cyril Ramaphosa can't be separated from his executive. #Motionofnoconfidence #Debate #Parliament Subscribe to TimesLIVE Video here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive Comment Moderation Policy: https://www.timeslive.co.za/comments/

TimesLIVE

