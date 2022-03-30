WATCH | ‘ANC voetsek’: DA leaders blast perks for ministers before motion of no confidence

DA leader John Steenhuisen has criticised the perks cabinet ministers receive.

“They don’t need to worry about crime because they’ve got the police VIP protection unit looking after them. They don’t need to worry about the price of petrol going up because you are paying for their petrol. They don’t care about housing because this government gives them two houses,” Steenhuisen told supporters gathered outside parliament for a protest.

The DA called for a motion of no confidence in the cabinet which will be voted on today after a debate.

Parliament will hear a second motion, brought by the African Transformation Movement (ATM), of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa. The ATM has said it won't participate in the debate as it has asked for the motion to be dealt with through a secret ballot.