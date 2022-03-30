WATCH | 'I've seen better cabinets at Bradlows' – John Steenhuisen slams ministers outside parliament

DA leader John Steenhuisen came out guns blazing during a protest against cabinet ministers on Wednesday.



Hundreds of DA supporters converged outside parliament before a motion of no confidence vote expected to take place against cabinet ministers and President Cyril Ramaphosa.

'This cabinet of rotten individuals doesn't care about SA, it doesn't care about the people and it doesn't care about you. I've seen better cabinets at Bradlows than the one we have here,” said Steehuisen.

