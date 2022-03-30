WATCH LIVE | Human settlements ministry reports on implementation of the new urban agenda
to start at 10am
30 March 2022 - 10:00
The human settlements ministry, including minister Mmamoloko Kubayi and her deputy, will unpack SA’s first national report on the implementation of the new urban agenda.
TimesLIVE
