×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

RECORDED | Human settlements ministry reports on implementation of the new urban agenda

30 March 2022 - 10:00 By TimesLIVE

The human settlements ministry, including minister Mmamoloko Kubayi and her deputy, will unpack SA’s first national report on the implementation of the new urban agenda.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

The road to Gomorrah for the people left behind by 'growth'

As the president trumpets the ANC's economic doctrine, life can feel like a biblical punishment for those abandoned by a system that shores up a BEE ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

Covid-19 fight almost over, time to rebuild economy: David Makhura

Gauteng premier David Makhura says the sense of emergency afforded to Covid-19 in the past two years must be replicated and directed at ...
Politics
1 month ago

IN FULL | SA must 'pull itself back from the brink of despair': Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his state of the nation address on Thursday night, making a slew of promises and commitments that, he says, will ...
Politics
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Will she stay or will she go? Bathabile Dlamini to appear before ANC top six ... Politics
  2. ANCWL slams mother ship for its financial woes and inequality Politics
  3. 'The ANC is non-existent here'- Inside a shocking internal report on the state ... Politics
  4. 'See you in court,' Ramaphosa tells Mkhwebane in suspension row Politics
  5. Mkhize unfazed by Digital Vibes accusation as he eyes Ramaphosa's job Politics

Latest Videos

Exclusive behind the scenes look at Oskido's 'Ayazizela' video shoot
Hundreds of supporters greet Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini ...