WATCH LIVE | National Assembly debates motions of no confidence in President Ramaphosa and his cabinet

The National Assembly will on Wednesday debate and vote on two motions of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa and his cabinet.

However, the ATM’s motion of no confidence in Ramaphosa hangs in the balance after the party’s urgent interdict against National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s refusal for voting to be conducted by secret ballot was struck off the roll for a lack of urgency in the Western Cape high court.

The second motion of no confidence in the cabinet, excluding the president, has been tabled by DA leader John Steenhuisen.

