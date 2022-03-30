×

WATCH LIVE | National Assembly debates motions of no confidence in President Ramaphosa and his cabinet

30 March 2022 - 14:02 By TimesLIVE

The National Assembly will on Wednesday debate and vote on two motions of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa and his cabinet.

However, the ATM’s motion of no confidence in Ramaphosa hangs in the balance after the party’s urgent interdict against National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s refusal for voting to be conducted by secret ballot was struck off the roll for a lack of urgency in the Western Cape high court.

The second motion of no confidence in the cabinet, excluding the president, has been tabled by DA leader John Steenhuisen.

READ MORE:

‘What’s that?’: Ramaphosa unfazed about motions of no confidence

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is not concerned about attempts by opposition parties to have him and his cabinet removed when two motions of no ...
Politics
3 hours ago

WATCH | DA leads protest at parliament ahead of vote of no confidence in cabinet

DA leader John Steenhuisen leads a protest at parliament on the day of the vote of no confidence in the cabinet.
Politics
4 hours ago

How the no-confidence vote on the cabinet will be carried out

National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula on Tuesday acceded to a request by the leader of the official opposition, John Steenhuisen, for ​a ...
Politics
9 hours ago

Both no-confidence motions will be debated in parliament on Wednesday

Parliament’s vote of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa will go ahead on Wednesday despite the African Transformation Movement’s bid to have ...
Politics
21 hours ago

Ramaphosa, cabinet to face no confidence motions this week — here's how we got here

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his cabinet are set to face motions of no confidence on Wednesday.
Politics
2 days ago
