David Mabuza confirms SA and Mozambique in gas deal talks

Deputy President David Mabuza on Thursday confirmed that an agreement had been reached to buy gas from Mozambique.

“I can confirm that discussions between our minister of mineral resources [Gwede Mantashe] and Mozambique are quite advanced in terms of gas that we should transport from Mozambique to the country.”

Mabuza, who made the confirmation during a National Assembly sitting in Cape Town, said he was not aware of any gas or nuclear deals between SA and Russia.

Mabuza told MPs that the government had created a regulatory environment that is conducive to opening up the market for alternative power generation producers.

“Within the framework of the integrated resource plan [IRP], alternative energy generation measures are being explored and implemented to augment electricity supply and improve the stability of the grid.”

In addition, Mabuza said, President Cyril Ramaphosa had announced the amendment of schedule 2 of the Electricity Regulations Act 4 of 2006 by increasing the embedded generation threshold from 1MW to 100MW.

“In this regard, the department of mineral resources & energy and energy has amended the electricity regulations of new generation capacity and has put together processes to be followed to ensure requests by municipalities for own generation are speedily attended to.

“Now, 292 small-scale generators have registered with National Energy Regulator of SA [Nersa] and have generation capacity of 187MW. The Independent Power Producers Office is processing offers by independent power producers for approval by Eskom and the National Treasury,” said Mabuza.