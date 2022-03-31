David Mabuza to answer questions on Eskom, Covid-19 vaccines and MK vets in parliament

Deputy president David Mabuza is on Thursday expected to give replies to oral questions posed to him by members of the National Assembly.

A statement issued by the presidency said: “The replies by the deputy president will provide an update to members on matters related to his delegated responsibilities, including the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines.

“In this regard the deputy president is expected to update members on the ongoing consultations by government with traditional and Khoi-San leaders on their participation in ensuring that SA reaches population immunity through vaccination.”