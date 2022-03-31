×

Politics

David Mabuza to answer questions on Eskom, Covid-19 vaccines and MK vets in parliament

31 March 2022 - 06:32 By TIMESLIVE
Deputy president David Mabuza.to face MPs on Covid-19 vaccine rollout, Eskom and military veterans on Thursday.
Image: Twitter/@DDMabuza

Deputy president David Mabuza is on Thursday expected to give replies to oral questions posed to him by members of the National Assembly. 

A statement issued by the presidency said: “The replies by the deputy president will provide an update to members on matters related to his delegated responsibilities, including the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines.

“In this regard the deputy president is expected to update members on the ongoing consultations by government with traditional and Khoi-San leaders on their participation in ensuring that SA reaches population immunity through vaccination.”

Mabuza was also expected to answer questions in his capacity as chairperson of the political task team on Eskom.

“Mabuza will update parliament on progress made by government in implementing alternative power generation efforts, as well as implications of just energy transition plans on SA’s energy shortcomings,” the presidency said.

He was also expected to address the concerns of military veterans.

“The deputy president will share with parliament the impact of the collaboration by government and the moral regeneration movement in promoting the values of ethical leadership, service-orientation, good governance and accountability in the sphere of local government,” the presidency said.

