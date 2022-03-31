×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Finance minister to announce emergency measures to mitigate soaring cost of fuel

Thabo Mokone Parliamentary editor
31 March 2022 - 13:48
Government has been scrambling to find relief measures for motorists and general consumers after the fuel price shot up. Stock photo.
Government has been scrambling to find relief measures for motorists and general consumers after the fuel price shot up. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/jarun

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana is due to make a special address to the National Assembly on Thursday afternoon to announce emergency measures to mitigate the impact of soaring fuel prices on consumers and motorists.

This was added to the National Assembly’s agenda for Thursday, which showed that Godongwana is set to make a “ministerial statement” on the sharply rising fuel prices immediately after the oral question and answer session with MPs.

According to those with intimate knowledge of the discussions that have been taking place between Godongwana and mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe, the finance minister was expected to announce reductions in the fuel levy as temporary relief.

The sources said Godongwana is due to announce that the fuel levy for both petrol and diesel would be brought down by just more than R1 per litre for the next two months.

Mantashe is expected to announce much more permanent interventions that are likely to kick in by June this year.

The general fuel levy stands at R3.85/l for petrol and R3.70/l for diesel.

The government has been scrambling to find relief measures for motorists and general consumers after the fuel price shot up to more than R20/l in December last year.

Steeper increases are on the horizon due to market volatility sparked by the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

The Automobile Association said data from the Central Energy Fund indicates that fuel prices will reach R24/l for petrol and R23.60/l for diesel.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Fuel taxes should be put on hold, government told

A short-term tax exemption on all petroleum products could cushion consumers from record high fuel prices, says parliament committee
Motoring
2 days ago

The 24 cars ministers bought during lockdown

DA MP Leon Schreiber slammed the ministers for buying “flashy new wheels” while “poverty, hunger, and hardship exploded all around them”.
Politics
1 day ago

RECORDED | First draft report on the fuel price increases

The National Assembly is holding discussions on the portfolio committee on mineral resources’ first draft report on the fuel price increases.
Politics
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Will she stay or will she go? Bathabile Dlamini to appear before ANC top six ... Politics
  2. ANCWL slams mother ship for its financial woes and inequality Politics
  3. 'See you in court,' Ramaphosa tells Mkhwebane in suspension row Politics
  4. 'The ANC is non-existent here'- Inside a shocking internal report on the state ... Politics
  5. Mkhize unfazed by Digital Vibes accusation as he eyes Ramaphosa's job Politics

Latest Videos

Chaos, interruption and delays: DA Motion of no confidence fails
'I've seen better cabinets at Bradlows': John Steenhuisen protests outside ...