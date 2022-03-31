'If everywhere you go smells like s**t, check your own shoe': Mashaba’s cryptic post gets tongues wagging
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has tongues wagging after a cryptic social media post that some people think may be related to former party member Makhosi Khoza.
“If everywhere you go smells like s***, maybe it’s time to check your own shoe. I have no time for people who do not have the ability to self-introspect,” he wrote.
I have no time for people that do not have the ability to self-introspect.— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) March 30, 2022
Mashaba’s post comes after Khoza accused him of trying to tarnish her name after her booting from ActionSA last week.
ActionSA terminated Khoza’s membership with immediate effect for bringing the party into disrepute.
The decision was taken on the recommendation of its ethics and disciplinary committee.
Speaking on Newzroom Afrika, Makhosi accused Mashaba of tarnishing her name and questioned the credibility of the evidence to dismiss her.
“I really, really feel sad that Mashaba would go to this extent to tarnish my name. I’m not that type [of person]. I’m not a power-hungry person,” said Khoza.
Mashaba was trying to tarnish her name because he was “threatened by her popularity” among ActionSA members.
“There is this rule that says never outshine your leader. We had rallies in September and October. I could see that Mashaba was disturbed that there were so many cheers when I came up on the stage and started speaking.”
Khoza likened ActionSA to the DA, saying it was a “black-faced” version of the DA “given that all the black faces that were prominent in the DA, who were in the front line, are gone”.
Speaking on 702, Mashaba said Makhosi wanted to “hijack” ActionSA.
He believed Khoza was not genuine and the party felt betrayed by her.
“We feel betrayed because from the beginning we thought we are dealing with a genuine case, only to discover later that we were dealing with something else.”
Mashaba said the party took a chance on Khoza, despite her political track record.
Before joining ActionSA, Khoza served as an ANC MP and later founded African Democratic Change.
“We knew her background of moving from one place to the other and discussed it extensively. We said people change and should be given an opportunity.
“It looks like people coming from the ANC have developed some kind of behavioural change that is tantamount to anarchy.
“I will never, between now and the day I die, double-cross someone ... Honestly, if you ever double-cross me you will see my brutality. I will never forgive you, I will never want anything to do with you.”
