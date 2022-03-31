×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

'If everywhere you go smells like s**t, check your own shoe': Mashaba’s cryptic post gets tongues wagging

31 March 2022 - 14:00
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba. File photo.
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba. File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has tongues wagging after a cryptic social media post that some people think may be related to former party member Makhosi Khoza.

“If everywhere you go smells like s***, maybe it’s time to check your own shoe. I have no time for people who do not have the ability to self-introspect,” he wrote.

Mashaba’s post comes after Khoza accused him of trying to tarnish her name after her booting from ActionSA last week. 

ActionSA terminated Khoza’s membership with immediate effect for bringing  the party into disrepute.

The decision was taken on the recommendation of its ethics and disciplinary committee. 

Speaking on Newzroom Afrika, Makhosi accused Mashaba of tarnishing her name and questioned the credibility of the evidence to dismiss her. 

“I really, really feel sad that Mashaba would go to this extent to tarnish my name. I’m not that type [of person].  I’m not a power-hungry person,” said Khoza.

WATCH | Video of Malema ‘warning’ Mashaba about Makhosi Khoza resurfaces

“That one! If Mashaba is not careful, she is going to be a big problem for that guy” said Malema at the time.
Politics
2 months ago

Mashaba was trying to tarnish her name because he was “threatened by her popularity” among ActionSA members.

“There is this rule that says never outshine your leader. We had rallies in September and October. I could see that Mashaba was disturbed that there were so many cheers when I came up on the stage and started speaking.”

Khoza likened ActionSA to the DA, saying it was a “black-faced” version of the DA “given that all the black faces that were prominent in the DA, who were in the front line, are gone”.

Speaking on 702, Mashaba said Makhosi wanted to “hijack” ActionSA.

He believed Khoza was not genuine and the party felt betrayed by her.  

“We feel betrayed because from the beginning we thought we are dealing with a genuine case, only to discover later that we were dealing with something else.”

Mashaba said the party took a chance on Khoza, despite her political track record.

Before joining ActionSA, Khoza served as an ANC MP and later founded African Democratic Change.

“We knew her background of moving from one place to the other and discussed it extensively. We said people change and should be given an opportunity.

“It looks like people coming from the ANC have developed some kind of behavioural change that is tantamount to anarchy.

“I will never, between now and the day I die, double-cross someone ... Honestly, if you ever double-cross me you will see my brutality. I will never forgive you, I will never want anything to do with you.”

MORE:

‘Why don’t you come home?’ — Inside Herman Mashaba’s lunch with Mbali Ntuli at the launch of ActionSA

Herman Mashaba said he is not in discussions to try lure Mbali Ntuli to ActionSA.
Politics
1 day ago

'If I need to be persecuted, so be it': Makhosi Khoza on voting against DA

ActionSA senior leader Makhosi Khoza has defended a decision to defy her party's instruction to vote for a DA mayoral candidate last year and is now ...
Politics
1 month ago

'I feel double-crossed!': Mashaba fuming as opposition parties give DA coalition deadline

Opposition parties give DA until Sunday to reconsider a stance that could cost it more than just Johannesburg.
News
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Will she stay or will she go? Bathabile Dlamini to appear before ANC top six ... Politics
  2. ANCWL slams mother ship for its financial woes and inequality Politics
  3. 'See you in court,' Ramaphosa tells Mkhwebane in suspension row Politics
  4. 'The ANC is non-existent here'- Inside a shocking internal report on the state ... Politics
  5. Mkhize unfazed by Digital Vibes accusation as he eyes Ramaphosa's job Politics

Latest Videos

Chaos, interruption and delays: DA Motion of no confidence fails
'I've seen better cabinets at Bradlows': John Steenhuisen protests outside ...