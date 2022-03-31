'If everywhere you go smells like s**t, check your own shoe': Mashaba’s cryptic post gets tongues wagging

Mashaba’s post comes after Khoza accused him of trying to tarnish her name after her booting from ActionSA last week.

ActionSA terminated Khoza’s membership with immediate effect for bringing the party into disrepute.

The decision was taken on the recommendation of its ethics and disciplinary committee.

Speaking on Newzroom Afrika, Makhosi accused Mashaba of tarnishing her name and questioned the credibility of the evidence to dismiss her.

“I really, really feel sad that Mashaba would go to this extent to tarnish my name. I’m not that type [of person]. I’m not a power-hungry person,” said Khoza.