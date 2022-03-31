Military veterans deserve our support, says David Mabuza

If SA failed to look after its military veterans, it would be failing as a country.

This is the view of Deputy President David Mabuza on providing support for those who risked their lives for a democratic SA.

“I think the military veterans deserve to be supported by their government because of the role that they played in the development of the country. If we fail to look after our military veterans, we would be failing as a country.

“We are costing the military veterans bill. There are discussions between the minister of defence and the National Treasury to look at the affordability of all the proposals that we want to incorporate into the bill. This is a positive step,” he said.

Mabuza was answering questions on government help of military veterans during a National Assembly sitting on Thursday.

“This has opened a new chapter in trying to formalise the services that are given to military veterans. I think it was a good idea to create a department for military veterans. It must be supported,” he said.