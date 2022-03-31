MPs complain about drawn-out voting session on motion of no confidence
MPs have complained about the voting process during a motion of no confidence in the cabinet debated on Wednesday.
During a meeting of the National Assembly programming committee, MPs expressed their frustration with the voting process which took several hours to complete.
National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula had allowed for a roll call in the voting, which meant each of the 400 MPs had to say their name and indicate how they were voting on the motion.
The National Assembly does not have a functioning electronic voting system after it was destroyed in the fire that burnt down the assembly chamber in January.
The National Assembly is struggling to find a suitable venue to hold its physical meetings.
The motion of no confidence in the cabinet was brought by the DA but was rejected by 231 votes to 131.
So bad was the situation that MPs started discussing whether they should be allowed to go to the bathroom while the voting process was under way. According to National Assembly rules, MPs are not allowed to enter or leave the chamber while voting is in progress.
Deputy speaker Lechesa Tsenoli had to make an exception as MPs started pressuring him, demanding to use the bathroom.
IFP chief whip Narend Singh was the first to raise the issue during Thursday's programming committee meeting.
“I think yesterday's [Wednesday] process was cumbersome and not desirable. I think all of us realised there were other implications, such as members wanting to go to the bathroom.”
He called for the IT department to use a system where MPs could simply vote yes or no on a motion using “their gadgets”.
ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina said: “This was the first time we did such a thing.”
MPs had not had a chance to familiarise themselves with the voting devices and they were used to voting through their party chief whips.
DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone said the voting session was treated “as a joke” by the ANC when it was a serious matter.
Mapisa-Nqakula agreed that it was embarrassing that MPs had to “beg” to be allowed to go to the bathroom.
“We ended up taking five hours, but much as that was the case, I do not regret having agreed to this system. I think it was good that we tested it and I think next time we will perfect it,” she said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.