MPs complain about drawn-out voting session on motion of no confidence

MPs have complained about the voting process during a motion of no confidence in the cabinet debated on Wednesday.

During a meeting of the National Assembly programming committee, MPs expressed their frustration with the voting process which took several hours to complete.

National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula had allowed for a roll call in the voting, which meant each of the 400 MPs had to say their name and indicate how they were voting on the motion.

The National Assembly does not have a functioning electronic voting system after it was destroyed in the fire that burnt down the assembly chamber in January.

The National Assembly is struggling to find a suitable venue to hold its physical meetings.

The motion of no confidence in the cabinet was brought by the DA but was rejected by 231 votes to 131.