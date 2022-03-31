×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

MPs complain about drawn-out voting session on motion of no confidence

Aphiwe Deklerk Political reporter
31 March 2022 - 15:38
National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. File photo.
National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/Rapport/Deaan Vivier

MPs have complained about the voting process during a motion of no confidence in the cabinet debated on Wednesday.

During a meeting of the National Assembly programming committee, MPs expressed their frustration with the voting process which took several hours to complete.

National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula had allowed for a roll call in the voting, which meant each of the 400 MPs had to say their name and indicate how they were voting on the motion.

The National Assembly does not have a functioning electronic voting system after it was destroyed in the fire that burnt down the assembly chamber in January.

The National Assembly is struggling to find a suitable venue to hold its physical meetings.

The motion of no confidence in the cabinet was brought by the DA but was rejected by 231 votes to 131.

DA fails to get President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet sacked

The DA on Wednesday lost its bid to have President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet sacked by parliament
Politics
19 hours ago

So bad was the situation that MPs started discussing whether they should be allowed to go to the bathroom while the voting process was under way. According to National Assembly rules, MPs are not allowed to enter or leave the chamber while voting is in progress.

Deputy speaker Lechesa Tsenoli had to make an exception as MPs started pressuring him, demanding to use the bathroom.

IFP chief whip Narend Singh was the first to raise the issue during Thursday's programming committee meeting.

“I think yesterday's [Wednesday] process was cumbersome and not desirable. I think all of us realised there were other implications, such as members wanting to go to the bathroom.”

He called for the IT department to use a system where MPs could simply vote yes or no on a motion using “their gadgets”.

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina said: “This was the first time we did such a thing.”

Parliament chucks out ATM's motion of no confidence against Ramaphosa

The National Assembly's  programming committee has decided to throw out the ATM's motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Politics
4 hours ago

MPs had not had a chance to familiarise themselves with the voting devices and they were used to voting through their party chief whips.

DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone said the voting session was treated “as a joke” by the ANC when it was a serious matter. 

Mapisa-Nqakula agreed that it was embarrassing that MPs had to “beg” to be allowed to go to the bathroom.

“We ended up taking five hours, but much as that was the case, I do not regret having agreed to this system. I think it was good that we tested it and I think next time we will perfect it,” she said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

'There is nothing sinister about my visit to Russia': David Mabuza

Deputy President David Mabuza’s decision to seek treatment from Russia last year was questioned again on Thursday during a National Assembly sitting.
Politics
44 minutes ago

WATCH LIVE | MPs respond to Godongwana over measures to mitigate rising fuel costs

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana is due to make a special address to announce emergency measures to mitigate the impact of soaring fuel prices on ...
Politics
2 hours ago

LISTEN | Cabinet ministers survive motion of no confidence

The motion of no confidence in cabinet ministers brought by the DA has failed.
Politics
20 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Will she stay or will she go? Bathabile Dlamini to appear before ANC top six ... Politics
  2. ANCWL slams mother ship for its financial woes and inequality Politics
  3. 'See you in court,' Ramaphosa tells Mkhwebane in suspension row Politics
  4. Mkhize unfazed by Digital Vibes accusation as he eyes Ramaphosa's job Politics
  5. 'The ANC is non-existent here'- Inside a shocking internal report on the state ... Politics

Latest Videos

Chaos, interruption and delays: DA Motion of no confidence fails
'I've seen better cabinets at Bradlows': John Steenhuisen protests outside ...