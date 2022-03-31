×

Politics

Sunday Times Politics Weekly

PODCAST | Dudula — the rise of vigilantism and the decay of formalised governance

Mike Siluma Sunday Times deputy editor
31 March 2022 - 15:55
The Operation Dudula Movement marched in Rosslyn, Pretoria, to give memorandums of demand to factories such as Afrit Trailers and Praga Technical, urging them to hire local people.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Today on Sunday Times Politics Weekly, we consider the potential harm and the need for vigilante groups, such as Operation Dudula, in modern SA society.

Join the discussion:

Recently, we had a conversation about the challenges of managing immigration in our country, and touched on the activities of organisations such as Operation Dudula, which campaigns to give priority to South Africans when it comes to job and business opportunities.

Dudula is again in the news, after the arrest of its leader, Nhlanhla "Lux" Dlamini.

This week, we ask whether there is a leadership vacuum in our society which leaves space for groups like Dudula to flourish. Are vigilante groups necessary to enforce the law in SA? What dangers accompany vigilantism? What is the difference between citizen policing or a citizen's arrest and what Operation Dudula has been doing? 

