PODCAST | Dudula — the rise of vigilantism and the decay of formalised governance

Recently, we had a conversation about the challenges of managing immigration in our country, and touched on the activities of organisations such as Operation Dudula, which campaigns to give priority to South Africans when it comes to job and business opportunities.

Dudula is again in the news, after the arrest of its leader, Nhlanhla "Lux" Dlamini.

This week, we ask whether there is a leadership vacuum in our society which leaves space for groups like Dudula to flourish. Are vigilante groups necessary to enforce the law in SA? What dangers accompany vigilantism? What is the difference between citizen policing or a citizen's arrest and what Operation Dudula has been doing?

