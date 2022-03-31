'There is nothing sinister about my visit to Russia': David Mabuza

Deputy President David Mabuza’s decision to seek treatment from Russia last year was questioned again on Thursday during a National Assembly sitting.

Mabuza was answering questions related to power utility Eskom when NFP MP Ahmed Munzoor Shaik Emam said: “We are a very suspicious nation, your visit to Russia and our neutral stance on Russian/Ukraine conflict is making people very suspicious about these gas deals.”

Shaik Emam expressed his concern about areas becoming ghost towns after repurposing the mines.

Mabuza responded: “We must remove this suspicion about myself going to Russia. It’s purely a medical process, purely. There is nothing sinister. There is nothing hidden. From here I go to hospital and from hospital I come back.

“I am sure honourable members will respect the choice of an individual to choose a hospital. It’s a choice.”

Mabuza, who was granted leave to go to Russia to receive medical treatment by President Cyril Ramaphosa, has been highly criticised for choosing to get treatment in that country.

In September last year TimesLIVE reported that Mabuza undertook a six-week trip to Russia for medical treatment. MPs were told that the trip was not funded by taxpayers and the only cost that was borne by the taxpayer was for private security who accompanied Mabuza.

TimesLIVE