Politics

WATCH | Chaos, interruptions and a scuffle as DA motion of no confidence fails

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula found herself having to reprimand MPs repeatedly.

31 March 2022 - 06:31 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
DA leader John Steenhuisen during the motion of no confidence at parliament in Cape Town.
Image: Esa Alexander

The motion of no confidence debate in parliament took on a schoolyard quality after speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula had to repeatedly reprimand MPs.

At first the issue was seating, followed by complaints about some members not wearing masks. 

As the lengthy debate unfolded, complaints were also raised about the language used by some MPs. 

Watch how MPs handled the chaotic debate below. 

The DA's motion, to have the entire cabinet declared unfit, failed. 

There were 231 votes against the motion and 131 in favour. 

A second motion, against President Cyril Ramaphosa, failed to get off the ground as the African Transformation Movement withdrew it due to a planned court challenge. 

TimesLIVE

