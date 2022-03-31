WATCH LIVE | David Mabuza answers questions in National Assembly
31 March 2022 - 14:03
Deputy President David Mabuza is answering questions from MPs in the National Assembly on Thursday from 2pm.
He is expected to cover topics including the national Covid-19 vaccine rollout, problems at Eskom and the concerns of military veterans.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.