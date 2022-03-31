×

Politics

WATCH LIVE | David Mabuza answers questions in National Assembly

31 March 2022 - 14:03 By TIMESLIVE

Deputy President David Mabuza is answering questions from MPs in the National Assembly on Thursday from 2pm.

He is expected to cover topics including the national Covid-19 vaccine rollout, problems at Eskom and the concerns of military veterans.

David Mabuza to answer questions on Eskom, Covid-19 vaccines and MK vets in parliament

Deputy President David Mabuza was on Thursday expected to give replies to oral questions posed to him by members of the National Assembly.
