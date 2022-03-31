WATCH LIVE | Multiparty women’s caucus session 2 in parliament
31 March 2022 - 10:20
The second session of the multiparty women's caucus continues in parliament.
Thursday's session will include presentations by lead departments and agencies on the progress made with the implementation of pillar 2 of the National Strategic Plan on gender-based violence and femicide.
TimesLIVE
