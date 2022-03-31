×

Politics

WATCH LIVE | Multiparty women’s caucus session 2 in parliament

31 March 2022 - 10:20 By TimesLIVE

The second session of the multiparty women's caucus continues in parliament.

Thursday's session will include presentations by lead departments and agencies on the progress made with the implementation of pillar 2 of the National Strategic Plan on gender-based violence and femicide. 



