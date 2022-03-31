LISTEN | We have a new sheriff in town: Gen Sehlahle Masemola is police commissioner

Ramaphosa expressed confidence in Masemola, saying he believed he was fit and proper to make SA a safer place.

Masemola is replacing Gen Khehla Sitole, who was removed by the president last month after a “mutual agreement”. The termination took effect on Thursday.

“I wish to thank Gen Sitole for his service to the nation and wish him well in his future endeavours,” Ramaphosa said.

Last month, the Sunday Times reported that Sitole was given his marching orders because of his political links and concerns that he may not implement the recommendations of the Zondo state capture commission. The move to fire Sitole came following mounting pressure after the July unrest and tensions between himself and police minister Bheki Cele.