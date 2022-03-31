×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

LISTEN | We have a new sheriff in town: Gen Sehlahle Masemola is police commissioner

31 March 2022 - 17:27
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the new police commissioner on Thursday. File photo.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the new police commissioner on Thursday. File photo.
Image: Jairus Mmutle

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday appointed Gen Sehlahle Masemola as the new national police commissioner.

Ramaphosa expressed confidence in Masemola, saying he believed he was fit and proper to make SA a safer place. 

Masemola is replacing Gen Khehla Sitole, who was removed by the president last month after a “mutual agreement”. The termination took effect on Thursday.

“I wish to thank Gen Sitole for his service to the nation and wish him well in his future endeavours,” Ramaphosa said. 

Last month, the Sunday Times reported that Sitole was given his marching orders because of his political links and concerns that he may not implement the recommendations of the Zondo state capture commission. The move to fire Sitole came following mounting pressure after the July unrest and tensions between himself and police minister Bheki Cele.

RECORDED | Ramaphosa announces new police commissioner

President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing the nation on Thursday to announce the new national commissioner of police.
Politics
1 hour ago

Growing tensions did not bode well for the country leading into the July unrest which resulted in widespread looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, and more than 300 people dead.

Cele publicly blamed Sitole for the police’s inability to quell the riots.

Cele and Sitole's love-hate relationship has been an open secret that has over the years manifested into an exchange of words between the two top cops regarding how the country's police should be managed. 

In a letter to Ramaphosa in June 2021, the SA policing union outlined how the pair's public spats had been “much to the embarrassment of the nation”.

“The spat started soon after the minister was appointed to his current portfolio and his insistence on being addressed as 'General Cele' and his scolding of the national commissioner for issuing an instruction that the minister must be addressed as 'honourable minister',” the letter signed by general secretary Tumelo Mogodiseng read. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Bheki Cele takes a dig at Sitole as he shares who he thinks would be a suitable replacement

Police minister Bheki Cele on Thursday took a dig at outgoing national commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole  during a media briefing in Durban, emphasising ...
News
6 days ago

WATCH | 'I fear f*k*l': Ramaphosa tells Malema when quizzed about firing Bheki Cele

"I fear f*k*l." This was the bold response EFF leader Julius Malema received from President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday when asked why he feared ...
Politics
1 week ago

Union calls for a skills audit of police management after top cop’s exit

Popcru says the trend of appointing politically connected individuals to head the police service has 'not yielded any tangible successes'.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. President Ramaphosa to announce new national police commissioner Politics
  2. Bheki Cele takes a dig at Sitole as he shares who he thinks would be a suitable ... South Africa
  3. Cele, Sitole spat is a ‘manifestation of problems’: Ramaphosa Politics

Most read

  1. Will she stay or will she go? Bathabile Dlamini to appear before ANC top six ... Politics
  2. ANCWL slams mother ship for its financial woes and inequality Politics
  3. 'See you in court,' Ramaphosa tells Mkhwebane in suspension row Politics
  4. Mkhize unfazed by Digital Vibes accusation as he eyes Ramaphosa's job Politics
  5. 'The ANC is non-existent here'- Inside a shocking internal report on the state ... Politics

Latest Videos

Chaos, interruption and delays: DA Motion of no confidence fails
'I've seen better cabinets at Bradlows': John Steenhuisen protests outside ...