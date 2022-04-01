×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Ayanda Dlodlo bids farewell to staff as she takes up World Bank job

01 April 2022 - 11:29
Public service and administration minister Ayanda Dlodlo is due to leave her cabinet post as early as next week. File photo.
Public service and administration minister Ayanda Dlodlo is due to leave her cabinet post as early as next week. File photo.
Image: Moeletsi Mabe

Public service and administration minister Ayanda Dlodlo is due to leave her cabinet post as early as next week to take up a new job at the World Bank headquarters in Washington DC in the US.

This comes after Dlodlo, who has also served as minister in other portfolios including state security, communications and home affairs, bid farewell to her advisers and other department officials at a private function held at Melrose Arch in Johannesburg last night.

Also in attendance were heads of public entities linked to Dlodlo’s ministry such as the Public Service Commission, the National School of Governance, the Government Employees Medical Scheme, and the Centre for Public Service Innovation..

This comes on the back of a Sunday Times report last month that Dlodlo was headed to a position at the World Bank. At the time, senior government officials said Dlodlo was expected to assume the position of executive director representing the three African seats on the 25-member board of the institution.

Approached for comment, Moses Mushi, spokesperson of the department of public service and administration, said he could not comment, citing the prerogative of President Cyril Ramaphosa to make announcements about resignations and appointments of ministers.

Ramaphosa promises 'consequence management' after July unrest investigations

President Cyril Ramaphosa has told the SA Human Rights Commission hearings that those responsible for the July unrest will be held to account.
Politics
37 minutes ago

“Cabinet appointments are made by the president, so if there is any announcement it will be made by the president,” Mushi said.

Dlodlo was not available at the time of publication. Her comment will added to this story as soon as obtained.

Dlodlo was initially expected to leave in January but her move had been delayed.

It is understood she was also waiting for Ramaphosa to announce her departure from his cabinet.

Insiders last month indicated that the move to the US had been delayed due to strategic meetings her department had scheduled for March and early April. These include a national indaba on “the future of work and public service” held in March.

Dlodlo convened a lifestyle audit imbizo on March 17 and 18 with the slogan “building an ethical public service through lifestyle audits”.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

It’s not my fault Cele and police didn’t receive SSA intelligence, says former minister Ayanda Dlodlo

Former state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo on Tuesday refuted claims that her office provided no intelligence before and during the July 2021 ...
News
1 month ago

‘No-one can claim they didn’t know things would boil over,’ says minister Dlodlo on July unrest

The former minister said SSA, police and other structures met regularly to discuss issues around national security.
News
1 month ago

'Experienced with a good track record': Ramaphosa on Gen Masemola

President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured South Africans the newly appointed police commissioner, Gen Sehlahle Fannie Masemola, is an experienced police ...
Politics
17 hours ago

LISTEN | Bathabile Dlamini negotiates payment of fine for perjury

ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini was on Friday sentenced to a R200,000 fine for perjury, of which half was suspended.
News
1 hour ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Will she stay or will she go? Bathabile Dlamini to appear before ANC top six ... Politics
  2. 'See you in court,' Ramaphosa tells Mkhwebane in suspension row Politics
  3. 'The ANC is non-existent here'- Inside a shocking internal report on the state ... Politics
  4. Mkhize unfazed by Digital Vibes accusation as he eyes Ramaphosa's job Politics
  5. PODCAST | Why I’ve left the DA and what I’ll be doing next: Mbali Ntuli tells ... Politics

Latest Videos

Chaos, interruption and delays: DA Motion of no confidence fails
'I've seen better cabinets at Bradlows': John Steenhuisen protests outside ...