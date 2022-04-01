Cyril Ramaphosa to testify at SAHRC hearings into July unrest

More than 300 people died and businesses were looted in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng after the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma.

The commission has thus far heard evidence from key role players including the police, the defence force and the State Security Agency among others. The groupings commented on the role they played in trying to combat the unrest.

Community leaders and families of those who died have also testified.

An expert panel’s report into the unrest revealed that the government failed to adequately protect citizens.

The report found that the government ignored warning signs, that there was no clear police mandate and that unemployment, reports of government corruption and Covid-19 regulations also played a part in the unrest.

