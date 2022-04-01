×

Politics

Cyril Ramaphosa to testify at SAHRC hearings into July unrest

Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
01 April 2022 - 06:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Image: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Friday expected to give evidence at the South African Human Rights Commission's (SAHRC)  national investigative hearings into the July 2021 unrest.

Ramaphosa will appear before the hearings panel and give testimony with regard to his responsibility as the head of state.

Presidency acting spokesperson Tyrone Seale said: “The commission launched the investigative hearings to exercise its constitutional and statutory mandate in relation to the causes of the unrest as well as the affect of the unrest on human rights.”

From inadequate surveillance to ‘secret funds’ and ANC infighting: 10 revelations from July unrest report

A report into the July unrest was scathing of the state and its executive, saying its failings had created a fertile ground for mass unrest.
News
1 month ago

More than 300 people died and businesses were looted in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng after the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma.

The commission has thus far heard evidence from key role players including the police, the defence force and the State Security Agency among others. The groupings commented on the role they played in trying to combat the unrest. 

Community leaders and families of those who died have also testified.

An expert panel’s report into the unrest revealed that the government failed to adequately protect citizens. 

The report found that the government ignored warning signs, that there was no clear police mandate and that unemployment, reports of government corruption and Covid-19 regulations also played a part in the unrest. 

TimesLIVE

