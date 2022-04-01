LISTEN | Ramaphosa says July 2021 unrest was a 'humiliation'
01 April 2022 - 17:21
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the unprecedented events of the July 2021 unrest were a “hugely humiliating process” for government leaders, the country and especially the poor and most vulnerable.
The president was testifying at the SA Human Rights Commission hearings into the unrest, on the government's response to the crisis and the remedial actions taken in the aftermath of the unprecedented events.
LISTEN HERE:
In his closing remarks, Ramaphosa spoke of healing and justice.
“These hearings in my view form an integral part of the healing process that we must go through.”
TimesLIVE
