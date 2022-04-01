×

Politics

LISTEN | Ramaphosa says July 2021 unrest was a 'humiliation'

01 April 2022 - 17:21 By TimesLIVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa talks to members of his legal team after giving testimony at the SAHRC hearing on the July 2021 unrest on April 1 2022 in Sandton. He says SA needs to go through a healing process after the deadly unrest that rocked the nation.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the unprecedented events of the July 2021 unrest were a “hugely humiliating process” for government leaders, the country and especially the poor and most vulnerable.  

The president was testifying at the SA Human Rights Commission hearings into the unrest, on the government's response to the crisis and the remedial actions taken in the aftermath of the unprecedented events.  

LISTEN HERE:

In his closing remarks, Ramaphosa spoke of healing and justice.

“These hearings in my view form an integral part of the healing process that we must go through.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Factionalism challenges in the ANC are being dealt with, says Ramaphosa

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has told the SA Human Rights Commission that the use of state resources to fight factional battles within the party ...
Politics
2 hours ago

Scale and ferocity of July 2021 unrest was unforeseen, admits Ramaphosa

“We were not fully forewarned about it," was the startling admission made on Friday by President Cyril Ramaphosa when he appeared before the SA Human ...
Politics
4 hours ago

Ramaphosa 'deeply hurt' by tribalistic insults hurled during July 2021 unrest

President Cyril Ramaphosa says "tribalistic words" against him go beyond being personally hurtful.
Politics
6 hours ago
