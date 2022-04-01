Ramaphosa 'deeply hurt' by tribalistic insults hurled during July 2021 unrest

President Cyril Ramaphosa says "tribalistic words" against him go beyond being personally hurtful.

Testifying at the SA Human Rights Commission hearings into the July 2021 unrest, he commented on the phrases: "iVenda alime kancane thina bantu bangempela sisalungisa izindaba zethu [The Venda must wait a bit, we, the real people are still fixing our issues]" and "Thina angeke sibuswe nge Venda [We won't be ruled by a Venda]".

Pietermaritzburg and Midlands Chamber of Business CEO Melanie Veness has testified about graffiti sprayed across a truck in Pietermaritzburg depicting the words: "Ramaphosa must go back to Venda".

This "hit a particular nerve", he said.

"These words gave me cause for great concern. That tribalism, something the founders of the organisation that I lead, the ANC, sought to obliterate from the SA political and social landscape, was rearing its ugly head."

Ramaphosa referred to his statement that the violence in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng was fuelled by "ethnic mobilisation".