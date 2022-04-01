Scale and ferocity of July 2021 unrest was unforeseen, admits Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa responded by saying: “The events as they manifested themselves and the scale and intensity and ferocity was unforeseen.

“What we had gleaned from reports was that there were protests and signs of unhappiness, particularly over the incarceration of former president [Jacob] Zuma, but none of what happened and ensued and the targeting of malls and infrastructure was foreseen.

“That never surfaced in any of the reports or the indications.”

Jones asked Ramaphosa whether, after he received the early warnings, he had engaged with then minister of state security, Ayanda Dlodlo, and the head of the domestic branch of the State Security Agency (SSA).

He responded: “There were reports and indications about meetings of people who were protesting and it never got to warnings about the scale of the devastation that finally ensued. To the extent that we received any, it was just limited to there being unhappiness, a level of mobilisation in a specific area of people who are disgruntled and unhappy about what happened in the possible incarceration of the former president in the Constitutional Court trial.”

Jones quizzed Ramaphosa about the National Security Council (NSC) being operational during the incident.

“When I became president I realised the National Security Council had stopped operating and we resuscitated it in 2019. The meetings planned for the NSC were then overtaken by the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic when we started focusing on the pandemic. Natjoints then focused more on the pandemic, which had a security element to it,” he responded.

He said the meetings ‘”fell between the gaps” because the people who were meant to be part of that focused more on the pandemic.