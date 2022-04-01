'Secrecy' around appointment of police commissioner 'a concern'

The Freedom Front Plus echoed the sentiments.

It said it was regrettable that President Cyril Ramaphosa did not keep his word about appointing a panel of experts to make a recommendation for a commissioner, like he undertook in parliament towards its leader Dr Pieter Groenewald.

“The fact that the panel that was appointed consisted of two ministers (police, Bheki Cele and basic education, Angie Motshekga) and three directors-general under the chairmanship of former minister Sydney Mufamadi creates the impression that it is indeed just another political appointment,” the FF+ said.

The DA said Masemola’s key test will be his ability to stand up to “Cele’s bullying and efforts to micromanage the operational affairs of the police service”.

“The commissioner will have to prove to South Africans that he is independent and not merely minister Cele’s puppet. This will mean difficult and brave decisions that effectively combat corruption and crime, and also keep Cele from his dream of being both minister and commissioner.”

The Public Servants Association (PSA) wished Masemola a successful tenure as the national commissioner, noting that his predecessors did not manage to finish their terms.