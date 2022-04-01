×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

'Secrecy' around appointment of police commissioner 'a concern'

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
01 April 2022 - 06:13
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday appointed Gen Sehlahle Masemola as national police commissioner. Picture TWITTER/PRESIDENCYZA
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday appointed Gen Sehlahle Masemola as national police commissioner. Picture TWITTER/PRESIDENCYZA
Image: TWITTER

While a number of political parties have welcomed the appointment of the new national police commissioner Lt-Gen Sehlahle Fannie Masemola, some have expressed concerns about the 'secretive process' which led to his appointment.

The DA said while it noted that Masemola was a career policeman, it  had reservations regarding the appointment process.

“It is simply absurd that the appointment of a national police commissioner is not open to public scrutiny, especially as there is already precedent in the appointment of heads of Chapter 9 institutions, for instance,” DA MP Andrew Whitfield said. 

Bheki Cele 'optimistic, enthusiastic' about working with new commissioner

After strained relationships with the outgoing police commissioner, Khehla Sitole, police minister Bheki Cele on Thursday threw his weight behind the ...
News
12 hours ago

The Freedom Front Plus echoed the sentiments.

 It said it was regrettable that President Cyril Ramaphosa did not keep his word about appointing a panel of experts to make a recommendation for a commissioner, like he undertook in parliament towards its leader Dr Pieter Groenewald.

“The fact that the panel that was appointed consisted of two ministers (police, Bheki Cele and basic education, Angie Motshekga) and three directors-general under the chairmanship of former minister Sydney Mufamadi creates the impression that it is indeed just another political appointment,” the FF+ said.

The DA said Masemola’s key test will be his ability to stand up to “Cele’s bullying and efforts to micromanage the operational affairs of the police service”.

“The commissioner will have to prove to South Africans that he is independent and not merely minister Cele’s puppet. This will mean difficult and brave decisions that effectively combat corruption and crime, and also keep Cele from his dream of being both minister and commissioner.”

The Public Servants Association (PSA) wished Masemola a successful tenure as the national commissioner, noting that his predecessors did not manage to finish their terms.

'Experienced with a good track record': Ramaphosa on Gen Masemola

President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured South Africans the newly appointed police commissioner, Gen Sehlahle Fannie Masemola, is an experienced police ...
Politics
13 hours ago

“The PSA urges the new commissioner to prioritise serving the country with honesty and diligence, without fear and favour, lest he find himself compromised and sucked into the politics at the expense of the very people and country that he must protect,” the PSA said.

AfriForum urged Masemola, to “not get bogged down in politics like many of his predecessors” but to focus on fighting crime.

“The timely appointment of the new national commissioner, after the recent termination of Gen Sitole’s contract, has negated the need for an acting commissioner and will hopefully lead to the stability, modernisation and renewal of trust that the SAPS so desperately needs.

“Having been part of the SAPS’ senior national leadership since 2016, Masemola should have a clear picture of the most pressing issues within the service,” AfriForum said. “If Masemola uses his knowledge and experience to focus on long-term improvements rather than mere short-term movements, he might be able to successfully lead the SAPS into the future,” said Guido Urlings, manager of support services for AfriForum’s community safety department.

The GOOD party welcomed Masemola’s appointment.

“By all accounts Gen Masemola is an experienced professional police officer who has served in the ranks in various leadership and management capacities — at both provincial and national level.

“Our fight against crime requires stable and competent police leadership and we trust that the new national police commissioner has the capacity to bring that,” GOOD secretary-general Brett Herron said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

RELATED ARTICLES:

EDITORIAL | SA’s future is in your hands, Masemola. Let’s hope you’re cop to it

A firm hand and honesty about what it will take to repair the police’s image after July 2021 are what’s needed
Opinion & Analysis
11 hours ago

LISTEN | We have a new sheriff in town: Gen Sehlahle Masemola is police commissioner

Masemola is replacing Gen Khehla Sitole, who was removed by the president last month after a “mutual agreement”.
Politics
14 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Will she stay or will she go? Bathabile Dlamini to appear before ANC top six ... Politics
  2. 'See you in court,' Ramaphosa tells Mkhwebane in suspension row Politics
  3. 'The ANC is non-existent here'- Inside a shocking internal report on the state ... Politics
  4. Mkhize unfazed by Digital Vibes accusation as he eyes Ramaphosa's job Politics
  5. PODCAST | Why I’ve left the DA and what I’ll be doing next: Mbali Ntuli tells ... Politics

Latest Videos

Chaos, interruption and delays: DA Motion of no confidence fails
'I've seen better cabinets at Bradlows': John Steenhuisen protests outside ...