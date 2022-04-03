eThekwini ANC factions hold meetings ahead of conference

Meanwhile at the Olive Convention centre Nyawose thanked his supporters for standing together since July 2019.

Nyawose implored delegates to vote during the weekend in a manner that will strengthen the ANC from inside.

“We are seen as an organisation that is fighting among itself. People say we are thieves — when we go to conferences we will either confirm that we are thieves or not but we cannot deny what is said by the public we claim to represent,” he said.

He said the ANC should not be dismissive of negative perceptions against it but rather introspect especially now that they have a chance to elect leaders.

He also emphasised that for the party’s renewal to be a success, members must embrace each other despite previous disagreements.

“We start correcting by bringing together the ANC, particularly those who have been bruised by leaders — that is who we must bring back when we talk about rebuilding and renewal. Let it be us who will humble ourselves and for the sake of renewal, let's make a call for all those comrades to come back to the organisation,” he said.

Nyawose suggested the ANC that will emerge from the weekend’s conference cannot unite different stakeholders and claim to be a leader of society without bringing its disgruntled membership together. “The ANC we are building will be the ANC of peace. Come back. We will not remind you of what you did 30 years ago.”